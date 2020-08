General News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Kotoka International Airport to be opened on September 1 – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the opening of the Kotoka International Airport from Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



This is after a thorough work by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health.



