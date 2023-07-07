Konkomba Youth Association replies Dagbon Youth Association's call to dismiss the Defence Minister

Regional News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: Abraham Njonaan Nlenkiba, Contributor

Konkomba Youth Association (KOYA) through a press release has responded to the press conference organized by a sister association, Dagbon Youth Association through which they demanded the dismissal of the Defence minister.



According to KOYA, DAYA in their press conference called for the dismissal of the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul who they alleged to be behind the rising tension between Dagombas and Konkombas in the Northern Region. The youth association during the press conference also called for the arrest of the Konkomba-Basari Chief of Accra Tema who presented a historical facts on the ownership of land in Northern Ghana and made mentioned the territories of Konkomba tribe which the reviewed Dagbon Constitution has added to Dagbon.



KOYA made it clear to the organizers of the press conference that their chief can not be arrested for expressing himself on the national media.



On the part on the Defence Minister, KOYA queries why DAYA demanded his dismissal since he is not the only person serving under Nana Addo government? They mentioned names of all Dagombas serving in different capacities in the Nana Addo government but none of them is dragged into the matter but only Dominic's.



They wondered why DAYA neglected the threat issued on Facebook by faceless individuals such as Basiru Bejejugu,Amingos Gh,Gbewaa Kingdom TV, John Jagir, and Nana Powers but rather vent their anger on the innocent Defence Minister?



The Youth group also made references and delved into the history of Dagombas by Emmanuel Foster Tamakloe on his book, "The brief history of Dagbamba People" the book in which Ubor Magan Kuunboln took excerpts to buttress their points.



According to the Youth Association, DAYA's press conference rather adds fuel to the threats of their faceless social media individuals, a position which would not bring the needed peace between Dagombas and Konkombas in the Region.



KOYA reiterates that Konkombas are hard -working, dedicated, peace-loving and focused people who have zero interest in picking up firearms to fight.



The press issued by the group charges Dagomba Youth to focus on attracting development to Dagomba land and preach peace instead of venting their anger on the innocent Defence Minister.



KOYA also calls on the government, National Peace Council to provide a common platform to listen to both Konkombas and Dagombas so as to provide a lasting solution to the aged-long Konkomba Dagomba impasse.



Their last call is to the security apparatus of the country to find and arrest faceless social media firebrands such as Basiru bejejugu, Aminos Gh, and Gbewaa Kingdom TV, etc who posts and spread hate and ethnocentric statements thereby jeopardizing the peaceful co-existence between Konkombas and Dagombas in the Northern Region.



Dagbon Youth Association organized a press conference on July 3, 2023 in what they said was in response to the rise in tensions between Konkombas and Dagombas in the Northern Region but ended up attacking the only Konkomba Minister, Dominic Nitiwul who has no any link with the perceived rise in tensions.





