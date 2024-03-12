Komfo Anokye doctors accuse government of selling their land to private developers

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some health professionals of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, including some senior doctors, have accused the government of selling the land their bungalows have been built on to private developers.



According to the chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, Dr Michael Leat, about 30 doctors, including specialist doctors and heads of departments, as well as other professionals working in the hospital, including hospital administrators, police and military personnel, have been given a one-week ultimatum to move out of their bungalows.



Speaking in an interview with Adom FM on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, Dr Leat said that even though they were aware that the said land had been sold to private developers, there was an understanding that they would only be moved if an alternative housing is provided.



“For about a year now doctors, hospital administrators and commanders leaving at Danyame have known that the land we were staying on had been sold to private developers. But we resolved that until they get a place for our doctors, no doctor should move.



“Only for them to come and tell us yesterday (Monday, March 11, 2024) that they have given us one week to find somewhere to go and live.



He added, “As it stands now, as the chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, nobody has told us that they have a place for us to relocate to. And also, as a member of the Accommodation Committee of Okomfo Anokye, there is nothing like an alternative for the doctors and other affected staff”.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has refuted claims that the said land has been sold to private developers.



The regional minister, also in an interview on Adom FM, explained that the land is part of the lands the court ruled should be given back to the Ashanti stool.



He added that the doctors have been given notice for over a year to move out of the said land.



Watch the interviews below:





We have been given one-week ultimatum to evacuate the bungalows - Dr. Michael Leat (Chairman, Komfo Anokye Doctors Association)#DwasoNsem



Lilian Kumah Lydia Alhassan Ghana Card KNUST Dumsor Otto Addo Cape Coast Asem Napoli Nicholas Jackson Lyrical Joe Dumsor #AfricanGames2023 pic.twitter.com/LjaFkBTye8 — Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) March 12, 2024

Doctors are being evacuated from their bungalows because the land belongs to Manhyia. - Simon Osei Mensah (Ashanti Regional Minister)#DwasoNsem



Lilian Kumah Lydia Alhassan Ghana Card KNUST Dumsor Otto Addo Cape Coast Asem Nicholas Jackson Lyrical Joe Dumsor #AfricanGames2023 pic.twitter.com/buZwzXG3uJ — Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) March 12, 2024

BAI/DO