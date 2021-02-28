Regional News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital appeals for public support

Management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is promoting what it describes as ‘Adopt A Ward’ for the public to inherit some of the hospital’s numerous costs of maintenance.



Management says it is prepared to name wards after individuals or institutions who are ready to adopt such wards and help maintain civil works and structural defects on them.



Built over 65 years ago, the only referral hospital in the Ashanti Region has suffered some structural damages which has taken a toll on the hospital’s finances.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Akoma FM‘s weekend political show Wonsom, Deputy Director of Public Affairs Kwame Frimpong explained that management is exploring more ways to improve the maintenance of the facility.



“It is increasingly becoming more expensive for management to maintain civil defects on the structure so management is promoting the ‘adopt a ward’ strategy as we appeal to corporate Ghana, religious bodies and individuals to adopt wards so they can ease off the intense cost of maintenance from management.”



He further told host of the show, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, that “management wants a ‘win-win’ situation so we are ready to change the ward’s names from let’s say ‘C5’ or ‘B3’ and name them after our benefactors as a form of appreciation.”



Mr Frimpong encouraged the general public to as matter of urgency strive to be part of the solutions to the numerous challenges the hospital is faced with as he explained that “let’s be part of the solution to KATH’s challenges because it is not enough to criticize, we have to find solutions to our problems, hence adopting a ward will go a long way to saving lives”.