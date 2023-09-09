Koku Anyidoho mocks 'showdown president' Ken Agyapong with old video

Politics of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reacted to Kennedy Agyapong's flagbearer bid witin the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Koku Anyidoho tweeted a video of Kennedy Agyapong expressing his disinterest in seeking the presidency or vice presidency.



In the video, Agyapong can be heard expressing disdain for those positions, asserting that he cannot "eat" the titles of president or vice president.



"If the person is a fool, shouldn't I say it? They are foolish. I am working for my money. Then they come to me, saying they want me to be their president or vice. So stop insulting people... they are foolish.



"Ibi president or vice president ago chop (will I eat president or vice president), go to hell with your president and vice president."



Koku Anyidoho captioned the video thus: "Showdown president. I hope he doesn't come to insult me," accompanied by a laughing emoji.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





