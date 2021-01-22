Politics of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

Koku Anyidoho is a 'political Judas' - Eric Adjei

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Adjei has called a leading member of his party a “political judas”.



To him, former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, cannot be allowed to continue to speak against the party without facing any form of sanction to deter others from displaying similar conduct.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Eric Adjei pointed out that though it is "normal" to be friends with those on the other side of the political divide, it is not an opportunity to work against.



“Koku Anyidoho cannot continue speaking ill of the NDC. In this country, we are all politicians and some cannot stand hunger; we have some politicians who can't stand being in opposition and so when his party is voted out of power, he finds a way to enjoy its trappings with the other party in government."



“We have friends in NPP and in CPP but the fact that I have friends in other political parties cannot and must not influence my decisions; it can never influence what I have to do to make my party come back to power."



“....the NDC members are saying that you (Koku) are becoming a Political Judas in the party; if he does not know, we are telling him”, he chided.



Misconduct, ill-will speeches equals expulsion



Earlier this week, the NDC Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer petitioned the party to expel Mr Anyidoho from the party for misconducting himself.



The call for the expulsion of Koku Anyidoho from the opposition NDC, according to Eric Adjei, is premised on certain utterances, and ill-will speeches accentuated by malice and widely circulated on social media as well as in the mainstream media.



He claimed Mr Anyidoho “has consistently on his official Twitter handle made pronouncements which damages the reputation of the party.”



He added links to news stories in his petition which showed Mr Anyidoho being critical of the NDC.



Eric Adjei stressed that it will not be a political first to prescribe sanctions against a stalwart in the NDC for misconduct, adding that Mr Anyidoho is not above reproach in the NDC as nobody joined the party with an application letter.



“This is not the first time that NDC has suspended or sacked its member from the party. It happens all the time and it is a way to instil discipline in the party. This is because in a party whereby there is no discipline, you can never make any progress. What we are talking about today if we don’t do anything about it, we cannot sanction anyone who does the same thing”, he posited.



“If we make things fall apart, how do we gather back and start moving for the next contest or what is ahead of us? Every leader must be bold and decisive…he is one of the people I respect so much; I have voted for him before but his attitude in the party cannot be entertained anymore”, he charged.



“I didn’t join the NDC with an application letter but I looked at the ideologies of the party to join and Koku Anyidoho joined the party by the same means”, he asserted.