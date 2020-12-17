General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Koku Anyidoho files complaint at CID over threats on his life

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, has filed an official complaint at the Criminal Investigation Department Cybercrime Unit over threats on his life.



The outspoken media personality and governance expert filed the complaint after he received several threats directed at him for his opinion on the just-ended polls.



Mr. Anyidoho led the institute as domestic election observers in the 2020 general elections.



In his assessment of the processes, he described the polls as free, fair, and transparent as well as credible from the point of the observation his team made.



However, his observation has angered some people following which threats have been directed at him.



He has since filed the complaint at the police headquarters.



After doing so, he took to his Twitter handle and tweeted saying: I just left the Police HQ where I went to lodge an official complaint with the CID’s Cybercrime Unit about some goons who think they can hide behind social media to issue threats against my person. They will soon see the real side of the law. I love the new office of the Unit.”



He also expressed worry over alleged threats directed at some journalists describing it as unfortunate.



“Did I hear, Affail Monney, the GJA Prez, complain deeply about cyber abuse/attacks on journalists? So, it is not only Koku Anyidoho & the Atta-Mills Institute that are under attack/threats by some goons on social media huh? I am lodging an official complaint with the CID today,” he said in another tweet on Wednesday.



He furnished the CID with the names and exact quotes of the persons involved, and so the Police know their identities and will act within the ambit of the law.



“They will soon realise that Ghana is not a jungle full of senseless hounds; and that, Ghana is full of sensible human beings who will not allow lawlessness to reign supreme,” he said.

