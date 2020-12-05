Regional News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

Kokomba Chiefs proclaim '4 more for Nana'

According to them, the NPP government has performed marvelously well

Some KoKomba chiefs in four(4) districts consisting of Yunyoo, Charikpuni, Gushegu, and Kariga district have declared support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the December polls.



According to them, the NPP government has performed marvelously well, therefore deserves another term to continue the good work.



Speaking to the media, the paramount chief of the Namong traditional area, Namong Daa Danial Bugri Naabu who is the spokesperson of the Kokombas said the reason for this endorsement Is as a result of the massive developmental projects the NPP government has brought to the area.



“Just this morning, we have been connected to the national grid, and for this reason, don't you think we have the right to give Nana Addo Four(4) more?" Namong Daa Daniel Bugri Naabu asked.



Chief Bugri intimated that it is not a crime for him together with his sub-chiefs to publicly declared their support for the NPP because other chiefs have done same.



He, however, revealed that they shall be monitoring closely to track those of their people who will fail to commit to this course.



“We will use polling stations result to identify who will or will not vote for Nana Akufu Addo and from then we will know those who have deceived us." Chief Bugri Naabu said.



Other leaders who spoke to the media asserted that the NPP government has given them reasons to believe that when they are given another term, they will bring more development to the KoKomba communities.



They mention electricity extension, drilled boreholes, building of CHIPS compounds, and also the creation of the North East Region as some of the reasons necessitated their endorsement.



“ The NPP has extended electricity to about 22 communities, Build CHPS compound and drilled about 33 boreholes for the Kokomba communities in the kariga district alone," said Napari Jato Francis, an opinion leader of the Kokomba community in the Kariga District.



Mr. Francis added that, they have realized it is only the NPP government that can bring them the needed development they are yearning for, “that is why we have decided to support the NPP party to retain power come December 7 to continue the good work."





