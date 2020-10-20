Regional News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Kojokrom Police on manhunt for aunt of 13-yr old defiled girl

File photo

The Kojokrom Police in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western region is currently searching for the guardian of a 13-year-old girl (name withheld), who was allegedly gang-raped by three boys last Friday at Kojokrom.



The case officer, Detective Inspector John Eliot Pobee, told Connect FM, the woman has disappeared with the child and all efforts to find her has proved futile.



Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show, last Friday, 16th October, 2020 reported of a good Samaritan who rescued a 13-year old girl who had allegedly been gang-raped by three boys whilst hawking watermelon.



The girl had indicated that her mother, who later turned out to be her aunt with whom she resides, had sent her to sell the melons for the upkeep of the home. It was on that errand that the incident happened.



However, according to the Kojokrom police, the aunt is not cooperating with their effort to deal with the issue as she is nowhere to be found; as attempts to trace her has also proved futile so far.



According to Detective Inspector John Elliot Pobee who spoke to Connect “Orokodo Premtober Kasaebo”, the woman had apparently used the wrong house address among others to fill the complaint form.



“In order to build up evidence, we gave the victim a form for a medical report to prepare an extract for DOVSU but they never returned. Our calls go unanswered and the house number the aunt used to fill the police report cannot be located”, he narrated.



“They were accompanied by a metro guard so we contacted him and he disclosed that when they got to the hospital, the woman complained that the queue to the consulting room was too long for her and so she was taking the child away to self – medicate. Several appeals to her, failed and she took the child away”, he added.



Detective Inspector Pobee says they are now hunting for the aunt to face the law for obstructing justice.



“The case is not dead. We are expecting them to come back for us to prepare the extract for DOVSU. For now, we are trying to find the location of the woman to arrest her because what she is doing is an offense. If your child has been defiled and you are trying to obstruct the law, then you have questions to answer. And that is what we are working on”, he said.



It appears the aunt is trying to cover up so the mother of the child does not find out about the gang rape.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.