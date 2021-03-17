Politics of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Kofi-Buah deserves to serve on three committees of Parliament - NDC

Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah

The National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) Communications Officer of Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Patrick Ellonu has congratulated Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah on his new appointments.



On Friday, March 12, 2021, the Committee of Selection's report was adopted on the floor of Parliament and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah was re-appointed as the Ranking Member of Trade, Industry and Tourism of the 8th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.



Apart from the aforementioned committee, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has been appointed as a member of the Energy and Mines Committee of Parliament, and a member of the Privileges Committee of Parliament.



"I am also privileged to serve as the Chairman of the Westen Regional NDC caucus in parliament", Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah disclosed to this journalist, Daniel Kaku.



Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah was elected to represent the good people of Ellembelle Constituency on December 7th, 2008 and he has been serving his constituents till date.



Commenting on Armah Kofi-Buah's appointments, the Jomoro NDC Communications Officer, Patrick Ellonu stated that Armah Buah deserves to serve on the three committees of Parliament.



"I dove out my heartiest congratulations to you, Honourable for your new appointments such as Ranking Member of Trade ,Industry and Tourism, a Member of the Privileges Committee and Member of Energy and Mines committee of Ghana's Parliament as well as Reappointed as Chairman of NDC caucus in Parliament, Western Region", he congratulated Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah.



"Honourable, indeed, your hard work with diligence in your duty has paid and majority of the Nzemas are so proud of you", he added.



The NDC Communications Officer stressed that Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah was making the living and the dead including Dr. Kwame Nkrumah so proud.



He took the opportunity to call on the constituents of Ellembelle Constituency to continue to rally behind Armah Kofi-Buah to develop the area, "I will urge the good people of Ellembelle to continue to support Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah to do more because Armah Buah is a development oriented person and I'm not astonished he has been appointed to serve on three Committees, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah became Energy Minister in Ghana and connected so many villages to the national electricity grid, Armah Kofi-Buah has helped so many youth in Nzema to further their education, he has done a lot that I can't mention all".