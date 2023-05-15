Kofi Boakye now notary public of the Supreme Court

General News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Retired Police Chief, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has been appointed by the state and sworn in as notary public of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



Until his retirement on April 5, 2023, COP Kofi Boakye was Director-General in charge of legal and prosecution of the Ghana Police Service.



He was sworn in as a notary public together with about 90 other influential persons who are lawyers in private practice with at least 10 years of working experience with integrity.



A notary public is a person authorized by the State to, among other things, administer oaths, certify documents, attest to the authenticity of signatures and perform official acts in commercial matters, such as protecting negotiable instruments.



The popular COP Kofi Boakye was noted for his strong views on corruption and crime in Ghana while serving in office. He made several controversial arrests of public figures including musicians and politicians.



On his retirement, the Judicial Service of Ghana praised him for his dedicated and impactful service to the service through his work as a member of the Judicial Council.



Other influential persons who were sworn in by Chief Justice Anim Yeboah as notary’s public are Gabby Asare Otchere Darko of the New Patriotic Party, Prof. Kenneth Attefuah of the National Identification Authority and others.