Kofi Bentil considers Bawumia 'a presidential boy boy' - Edudzi Tameklo

Head of the legal directorate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, has called out fellow lawyer and Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil.



Bentil, has in recent times hogged the news headlines over his write-ups in support of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid in the 2024 elections.



His view that Bawumia, as VP was holding a powerless post, and by that deserved to be voted president to prove himself, along with a claim that Bawumia was the most effective VP in Ghana's history; formed the basis of Edudzi's critique.



"According to Kofi Bentil, Dr Mahamudu BAWUMIA is just a presidential boy boy.

But at the same time, he credits the boy boy for digitalization among others.

This is the lowest level of political sycophancy. BAWUMIA won’t accept this," Edudzi posted on Facebook (February 6, 2024).



Bentil's views have attracted lots of backlash from members of the NDC who hold that aside his views being contradictory, it is untenable that he attempts to absolve Bawumia, as head of the Economic Management Team (EMT) from the current state of the economy.



Meanwhile, Bawumia will be addressing a public lecture on February 7, at which he is expected to touch on his presidential bid and matters of the economy and general governance.



