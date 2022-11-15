Kofi Aseidu wins Central Regional NDC polls

Politics of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, a businessman, has emerged as the winner of the Central Regional Chairmanship race of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The businessman will lead the NDC's hurdle to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024 general elections.



Prof Asiedu before winning the NDC slot served as secretary to the Board of Assinman Mutual Health Insurance Scheme as well as Kwanyarko Senior High School.



Prof Asiedu is an entrepreneur and human development expert who polled 255 votes to beat his leading contender, Theophilus Aidoo Mensah, who polled 245 votes.



Central Region Elections updates:



1. Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Abdulai Amo



2. Deputy Regional Communication Officer, Kwaku Arkoh Yeboah



3. Regional Communication Officer, Gabriela Doris Tetteh



4. Deputy Regional Organiser, Abakah Mensah



5. Regional Organiser, Mike Dery



6. Regional Treasurer, Victoria Pobee Wooden



7. Regional Secretary, Gabriel Nii Kommey Adams



8 Deputy treasurer, Isaac Philip Abbey