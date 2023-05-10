Kofi Akpaloo will easily win 2024 vote if NDC elects Mahama as flagbearer- LPG chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Liberal Party Ghana, Kwaku Marfo has stated that his party will likely win the 2024 presidential election if the National Democratic Congress presents former President John Dramani Mahama as its candidate.



His view is contrary to the recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) which has predicted a win for Mr Mahama in a recent report.



“With how we are resolved to win the 2024 elections, if the NDC presents former President Mahama as their candidate the election will be a cool chop for the Liberal Party. So I don’t believe in the survey. Because, now Ghanaians have been enlightened about the fact that both NPP and NDC have turned Ghana into a business avenue."



The United Kingdom-based organisation has projected a win for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the 2024 General Election.



The projection was contained in their April 2023 Country Report on Ghana which was published on Friday, April 28, 2023.



It explained that the loss of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be underlined by anti-incumbency sentiment and economic issues allied with cost of living.



But according to Kwaku Marfo, the LPG led by Percival Kofi Akpaloo rather stands a better chance of winning the election if former President Mahama contests on the NDC’s ticket.







