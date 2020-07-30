Politics of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Kofi Akpaloo promises ‘unemployment benefit’ if elected as President

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) is keen on implementing a social intervention policy dubbed: 'Unemployment Benefits Scheme' to pay a minimum of GHc300.00 monthly allowance to unemployed graduates if given the nod in the December 7 polls.



Its flagbearer, Kofi Akpaloo told NEAT FM’s evening political show ‘The Torch Light’ that the beneficiaries will be required to complete their mandatory one-year National Service.



He noted that unemployment will be a thing of the past under his governance if he wins the presidency.”









