Koffi Addo was the perfect immigrant - Friends of Ghanaian murdered in New Jersey mourn

Diasporia News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

People who knew the late Koffi Addo, a Ghanaian cab driver murdered by three teenagers in New Jersey in the United States have spoken highly about his personality.



One of the acquaintances, Karima Ajana posted a photo of the deceased on Facebook with a caption that read: "A great soul never dies," with a grief emoji.



The May 12 post was shared by another, Sayed Ibrahim, who knew Koffi as a school bus driver of his kids.



His tribute read: "He was expected to take the little angels this morning to their schools. He did not answer his phone. We got the news he was shot by the street thugs while driving his taxi in Somerset, New Jersey.



"Koffi Addo is one of the best examples of a perfect imigrant who does two jobs - driving a school bus in the day time and a taxi driver at night - supporting his family in the USA and his extended family in Ghana, Africa. You will be missed. Koffi the driver the friend of every driver."



Koffi Addo murdered by three teenagers



A cab driver was shot and killed by a group of young teenagers during a robbery incident in New Jersey, with police identifying the victim as 57-yer-old Ghanaia immigrant, Koffi Addo.



Addo came to the U.S. from Ghana in 2006 determined to work hard — and he did, six days a week, driving a school bus by day, a taxi by night. On the night he died, three teenagers reportedly called All Brunswick Taxi and said they needed a ride to the movie theaters. But evidently their motives were much more sinister.



"He was a beautiful soul to be taken away from us so soon. He had so much more on this Earth to do," said his widow, Kecia Banks.



Addo had done so much already, having brought his two sons here from Ghana to give them a better life. He also worked to send money back to his village to help others do the same.



He was behind the wheel of his taxi the night of May 18 when he got the call to come to a quiet block of Franklin Township — unaware that three teenagers, just 13 and 14 years old, allegedly lay in wait.



The three teenagers who are charged with killing him are in juvenile detention. His widow, an educator, said that despite her family’s pain, she prays for them.



"Those are someone’s babies and my heart goes out to their families as well. I pray they have strength," said Banks.







