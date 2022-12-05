Kobeda chief laments over poor road network in his community, calls govt's intervention

Regional News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: Adams Hamid Wumpini

The chief of Kobeda, a farming community in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region, Nana Amankwa Gyamfi is worried about the poor road networks linking his community to Kintampo and other major communities in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region.



In an interview with the media on the sidelines of the 38th farmers' day celebration held at Kobeda no.2 on Friday, December 2, 2022, Nana Amankwa Gyamfi noted that the poor road networks pose a very serious challenge to the people, especially, farmers in his community and other surrounding communities. He said a greater percentage of foodstuffs in the Kintampo North Municipality comes from his side of the municipality, hence, the need for the government's urgent intervention.



Adding his voice to the chief's, a former member of Parliament for Kintampo North, Honourable Kwesi Etu Bondi who is now a full-time farmer with his farms based in the Kobeda area, noted that a greater percentage of grains produced in Kintampo North come from Kobeda but the poor road networks which are the farmers' key challenge, is hampering their progress. He, therefore, called for action from the government.



Aside from the poor road networks at Kobeda, residents in the area do not have reliable mobile network connectivity. Nana Amankwa Gyamfi, commenting on this, appealed further to the government to extend proper mobile network connectivity to the area to enable his people to connect regularly to the rest of the world.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo North, Honourable Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, in his speech at the event, assured the chief and his subjects that work on the Kobeda 1- Kobeda no.2 road would soon begin. The work on the road, according to Hon Baffoe Ameyaw, is under the government's "Safety Net Project" which he believes will not only produce a quality road but will also create employment for the youth in the area considering the nature of the project which is more labour-intensive.



In respect of the "no mobile network" issue in Kobeda, Hon. Koola, as he is affectionately called, assured Nana... and his people that preparations were far advanced towards extending the mobile network to the area.