Knights of St John International Commandry #747 install new Board of Trustees

General News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: Paul Smith, Contributor

Knights of St John International (KSJI) Commandry #747 of Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, New Aplaku, has installed into office the newly elected Board of Trustees (BOT) for the year 2023 to 2024.



The installation which was done on Saturday, January 14, 2023, saw the newly elected executives of the Commandry taking their oath of office to begin their term.



In a speech, the newly elected President of the Commandry, Captain George Yaw Buabeng, assured the members of the Commandry that he, together with his BOT, will do their best to uplift the benchmark and standard, that the past BOT has set for the commandery.



He said, even though the task giving him and his executives is huge, he, however, pledged that there is not going to be any room for mediocrity, “and that, the beacon that this Commandery has become, within the Accra West Grand Commandery, will continue to reign as such and even beyond, but these cannot be achieved without your support.”



“I am sincerely grateful to you for the confidence reposed in me to lead this commandery for the next two years. I promise to do my best with the help of my BOT to serve you to your satisfaction. But, I must state that it has been the effort of all of us that has brought us this far, so I will need all hands on deck so that together we can continuously build a formidable commandery for the future which all of us can one day be proud of,” Captain Buabeng stated.



In outlining his four main visions for the Commandry, Captain George Yaw Buabeng said, he will help “grow the numerical strength of the membership with quality members, establish a deeper fraternity amongst brothers and sisters as well, where we can share our Joy, Pain, and Sorrow together as one great family.”



Also, he will help “to establish a kind of welfare for members that are sustainable and more beneficial to all brothers (e.g. QLAC group insurance) and also an investment that can help reduce the burden of assessment on members.”



“In a way to motivate and encourage ourselves, a quarterly reward system will be put in place for deserving brothers. So my brothers let’s note that every effort we put into this commandery will be rewarded by my administration, and this package is in collaboration with the Respected President,” he stressed.



The newly elected executives of the Commandry sworn into office by Major Benjamin Dwummah-Adu, the Installation Officer appointed by the Regimental Commander of the 3rd District of the Accra West Grand were: i. Bro. George Yaw Buabeng – President ii. Bro. Charles Annan-Kwofie – 1st Vice President iii. Bro. John Kankam Nyamekye – 2nd Vice President iv. Bro. Patrick Smith Ninson-Burns – Secretary v. Bro. Gabriel Sosu – Treasurer vi. Bro. Frank Bentum Insaidoo - Financial Secretary vii. Bro. Nana Obeng Kwaw II – 1st Trustee viii. Bro. John Josiah-Kwofie – 2nd Trustee ix. Bro. Akwasi Asamoah – 3rd Trustee x. Bro. George Anane-Antwi - Commander xi. Bro. Sylvester Asiedu Kwakye – 1st Vice Commander xii. Bro. John Warisa – 2nd Vice Commander



