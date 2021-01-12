Health News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Klo Djekiti Health Center receives health equipment from US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan

Correspondence from Eastern Region:



The Klo Djekiti Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound has received additional health equipment from the US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan to enhance healthcare provision.



Last year, the Ambassador donated the first batch of the assorted items including furniture to the CHPS compound to function after Ghanaweb reported on the health facility at a time it was sitting unused due to lack of amenities.



A local NGO in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region named, Adolescent Friendly and Peer Educators’ Organization (AFPEO), made the donation on behalf of the Ambassador.





At a brief handing over ceremony, the Director of the NGO, Samuel K. Atter, noted that all the items which were funded by the USAID through the American Ambassador in Ghana cost 6,500 US dollars, equivalent to GH¢35,854.



The items in their various quantities included delivery set and beds, wheelchairs, weighing scales for both infants and adults, digital and infrared thermometers, B.P. apparatus, drip stand, epitome set, smart baby scale and examination couch.



The rest were bed screens, bedsheets, cupboard, tables and chairs, writing desks, wooden beds and mattresses, benches, cabinet, and veronica buckets and stands.



Due to the lack of electricity in the community, the Ambassador also added a solar panel and accessories to power the refrigerator which will be used for stocking drugs and as well provide partial electricity supply to the facility.



Natalie Amey, a public health nurse, receiving the support on behalf of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Health Directorate, expressed gratitude to USAID and the American Ambassador as well as AFPEO for the timely support.



She charged the community to take maintenance of the facility and the equipment seriously.