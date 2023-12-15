Kissi Agyebeng should resign if he cannot do the work – NPP’s Chairman Kojo Boateng

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) New Juaben North Constituency, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, a.k.a. Chairman Kojo Boateng, has called on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to resign from his position if he cannot do the job.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, Chairman Kojo Boateng said that he does not understand why Ghanaians find it so difficult to step down from their positions when they realise, they are not doing well.



He added that Kissi Agyebeng should either man up to the challenges he is facing or resign if he thinks he cannot surmount them to be an effective special prosecutor rather than always complaining about them.



“What I want to tell the special prosecutor is that if he cannot do the job, I wish he can resign… if he cannot do the job, he should resign.



“The issue is that in this country people find it difficult to leave their position – they are always in pain when it comes to resignation. I wish that in motherland Ghana, one day, somebody would just get up and say I tried, I’m frustrated, I am done,” he said in Twi.



The former New Juaben chairman added, “… He should sit done and do his job rather than done the way he is going”.



Kissi Agyebeng, an appointee of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has come under intense criticism mostly by members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after he accused judges and the judiciary of hampering his outfit's fight against corruption.



The 3rd National Vice Chairman of the NPP recently accused Agyebeng of being a corrupt member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), whose sole aim is to ruin President Akufo-Addo’s fight against corruption to get the NPP out of office.



