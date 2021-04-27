Kissi Agyebeng must recruit his own staff as OSP – Dafeamekpor

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

South Dayi lawmaker and legal practitioner, Rockson Dafeamekpor has urged Special Prosecutor-nominee, Kissi Agyebeng to recruit his own staff if he gets the nod for the job.



According to him, a team of professional and dedicated individuals will help him achieve the results expected of his office.



“He shouldn’t sit and wait for petitions to come to his desk. He has the power to move in and deal with cases of corruption. Kissi should recruit his own substantive staff so they can help him work,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Tuesday.



For Yaw Oppong, who is also a lawyer, Mr Agyebeng is the right person for the job but needs the support of Ghanaians to succeed.



“For someone who’s had some training in law, I think he can do the job but he’ll not succeed if we don’t help him. The law has provided the functions of the office of the Special Prosecutor and the best part I want to stress is the effort in prevention of corruption. I think he’s the right person for the job. He’s human but if we were to vote, I’d vote for him”.



The Attorney General has nominated legal practitioner and Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal Kissi Agyebeng for the vacant position of Special Prosecutor (SP).



Starrfm.com.gh had earlier reported the law lecturer had been penciled for the job.



If confirmed, he will replace Mr Martin Amidu who announced resignation as a special Prosecutor on the 16th of November, 2020, citing political interference by his appointer, President Akufo-Addo for his decision.