Kissi Agyebeng can’t fight corruption in govt – UCC lecturer

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: 3 News

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Jonathan Asante Otchere, has cast doubt on the ability of Special Prosecutor-nominee Kissi Agyebeng to be able to deal decisively with corrupt cases especially ones involving members of the ruling government without fear or favor.



Mr Asante Otchere fears that the current arrangement where the appointment is left to the sole dictate of the Executive and not without any know consideration to an independent body only “shows that government is not committed to the fight against corruption”.



“Why should a country that is so serious to fight corruption…leave your Special Prosecutor to be nominated by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General? Where will his independence lie…? I was expecting that such a person, first of all the President could mandate the Council of State to nominate 3 people. When the interviews are done and they bring their [results], then the President can nominate one, so that the person can be independent-minded.”



He was reacting to recent comments by Ghanaian business magnate Sir Sam Jonah on the state of the country on the Tuesday edition of Connect FM’s midday news Orekodo.



Mr Asante Otchere explained that it is the high levels of hypocrisy, self-serving and sycophancy choking the growth of Ghana that frustrated Mr. Jonah to say what he said.



“… and it’s incumbent on all well-meaning Ghanaians to reflect deeply on what Mr. Jonah said and help work at changing things. I think his comments should be seen as a national call to duty,” he said.



He added: “All around us we see how gradually Ghana is sinking and yet we have remained silent.



“Why is it that when it comes to some people you have respectable members of society and bodies reacting vociferously against their administration? The Peace Council, the Catholic Conference, Christian Council all of them, we don’t need them to find their voices whenever there is a change of government. Nobody will listen to them when that happens. Things are wrong today, let us hear the voice of dissent.”