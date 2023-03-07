Kintampo North NDC aspirant calls for dualization of Kintampo-Tamale highway

General News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: Dr Amanfo Bediatuo, Contributor

Following the gory road crash that occurred at Babatokuma near Kintampo in the Bono East Region on Sunday, March 5, Dr. Yennusom Maalug has called for the dualization of the Kintampo-Tamale highway.



The accident involved a Yendi-Kumasi bound bus and an articulated truck. About 23 persons lost their lives with 24 others sustaining various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Kintampo Government Hospital.



Speaking to the media, the Medical Doctor, who is seeking to represent the people of Kintampo in Parliament on the ticket of the opposition NDC said, a dualization of the highway will help curb the rampant road accident in the area.



He noted also that when the road is realized, it will go a long way to save the precious lives of the citizens.



Dr. Maalug, therefore, vowed to fight for this cause with all his will and might.



“It was a sad day on Saturday for my constituents and me in Kintampo North.



“I was at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital morgue yesterday with my Team and party faithfuls to commiserate with and provide support to the family members of those who had lost their lives from the gory accident on the Kintampo highway at Babatokuma. So sad. Over 22 lives lost and counting.



“We need to as a matter of national policy dualize all our major Highways. We can't sit aloof and keep on losing such precious lives day in day out. Enough is enough.



“As the next MP for Kintampo North, I will fight for the dualization of our major highways with all my will and might,” he stressed.



Dr. Yennusom Maalug is a Member of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS).



He has an interest in addiction Psychiatry and Public Health.



He has a passion to get things done and has done so, successfully in various leadership roles he has occupied.



He is also a Part-time lecturer at Accra college of Medicine, Accra; the Mental health department, College of Health and Well-being, Kintampo, and Radford University College, East Legon, Accra. He was also a part-time Lecturer at the University for Development Studies Medical School from 2017 till 2020.



His hobbies are playing table tennis, reading novels, watching football and discussing international politics.



Dr. Yennusom Maalug is currently the Organising Secretary of the Psychiatric Association of Ghana (PAG); the Organizer of the National Association of Public Health Students, University of Ghana Chapter (NAPHS-UG); and also the Chief Executive Officer of the Health Project located in the Madina, Accra.