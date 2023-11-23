Kings University College TEIN elects new executives

Regional News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Members of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Kings University College, have elected new executives to steer the affairs of the NDC.



The new executives are, Zambaga Rufai Saminu, President, Desmond Kofi Annan, Vice President, Jeffrey Tagoe, Secretary, John Nakpuni Muatu, Deputy Secretary, Lily Asante, Treasurer, Rosemary Fiamafle, Women Commissioner, Isaac Addo Quaye, Organizer, Isaac Offei Bekoe, Communications Officer, Kamaldeen Haruna, External Affairs Officer, Hamamat Dauda, Zongo Caucus, and Buaka Richard.



Gideon Hammond, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer who inducted the new executives cautioned them against complacency.



He charged the new executives to work hard to redeem the pledge made to members of TEIN prior to the election and inauguration.



Whilst acknowledging the role expected of the new executives, he said they must acquire knowledge and follow the activities of the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama to understand and spread his campaign messages.



Addressing members of TEIN at the inauguration ceremony of the new administration, the newly elected President, Zambaga Rufai Saminu, pledged to work with members of the executives to improve the electoral fortunes of NDC ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Consequently, he appealed to members of TEIN to commit themselves to the ideals and principles of the party and remain creative, proactive, and productive considering the herculean task ahead of the 2024 election.



He said members of TEIN would work together to advance the cause of NDC at the KUC campus, and build alliances to change the political narrative in influencing the dynamics of the school.



He, therefore, urged all the other elected executives to endeavor to work hard for the NDC to gain attention on campus.