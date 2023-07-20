King Nii Adama Latse II Warns Adjiri Blankson to Stay Clear of Ga Chieftaincy Matters

General News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

King Nii Adama Latse II has firmly advised Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, a member of the Council of State, to refrain from involving himself in Ga chieftaincy matters.



Adama Latse II accused the New Patriotic Party stalwart of exploiting his influence to sow discord and division within the Ga Traditional Council.



Referring to an incident that occurred several years ago, Adama Latse II recalled how Adjiri Blankson introduced Joe Blankson to create chaos by falsely claiming the latter's entitlement to the throne.



"I did not appoint myself as King; it was the Kingmakers who did so. Since the time of Joe Blankson, Adjiri Blankson has been entangling us with various complications, even adding Laud Commey and others," expressed Adama Latse II during a press briefing on Wednesday, July 19.



The King revealed that Adjiri Blankson, leveraging his political connections with the current government, orchestrated attacks on his people after gaining recognition within the Greater Accra House of Chiefs.



Adama Latse II emphasized that the Ga community had been steadily progressing towards development and away from chieftaincy issues until Adjiri Blankson and his associates plotted against him. The King disclosed that he had survived several assassination attempts.



He further questioned Adjiri Blankson's legitimacy in the selection

process, stating, "I want to ask him if he is one of the Accra Kingmakers. He is not related to Joe Blankson, but I am. He has consistently clashed with the Ga Kingmakers, hindering our progress. Even after I was gazetted, he brought armed men to attack us. For the sake of peace, I chose to step aside."



Adama Latse II concluded by expressing the distressing situation he had endured due to Adjiri Blankson's actions, stating, "I have been through a lot. Now, this same Adjiri Blankson has resurfaced because his party is in power and he is exploiting it. He even had armed men come to shoot at us, but I chose the path of peace and stepped back."