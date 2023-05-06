King Charles III: UK’s The Daily Telegraph uses Otumfuo, Lady Julia photo on frontpage

General News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

The Daily Telegraph, a major newspaper in the United Kingdom splashed the photo of the incoming King of England with Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia on its frontpage on May 5.



The paper chose a photo of the three royals in a hearty exchange as Otumfuo is captured laughing whiles Charles III and Lady Julia are seen smiling.



The headline for the particular edition was “Coronation anthem ‘is made for churches’.”



The Asantehene and his wife are currently in the United Kingdom where they are special guests of King Charles III.



They met on May 4 with the King as did many other royal and political guests who arrived in town for the much-awaited coronation ceremony.



Newspapers have in the last few days dedicated a lot of their frontpage and content to the coronation which has drawn guests from all over the world.



They Ashanti royals left Kumasi on May 3 and arrived in the UK on the 4th before being hosted by the incoming King.



The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6. Charles III succeeds his mother Elizabeth II who died months back.



See the Telegraph’s coverpage below:





