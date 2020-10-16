General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Killers of Mfantseman MP will be arrested – John Boadu assures family

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has assured the family of the slain Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, that the perpetrators of the crime will be arrested by the Police and be dealt with.



He said the government will support the security agencies to ensure that the criminals are not left off the hook.



Mr Boadu was speaking during the one-week observation of the late lawmaker.



“We will like to assure the family and the entire nation that the criminals will be arrested and be dealt with according to law,” John Boadu said.



Mr Hayford was returning from campaign activities on Friday, October 9 when he was attacked by suspected armed robbers.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also assured that the criminals will be arrested.



In a Facebook post reacting to this development, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “I am shocked and saddened by news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning.



“It is a sad day for Mfantseman and for Mother Ghana. My last encounter with him was on 30th June, this year, when I commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in his constituency.



“By all accounts, he was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents, and I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible.



“My deepest condolences to his family, to the Mfantseman constituency, to the New Patriotic Party, and to Parliament. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”





