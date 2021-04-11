Kill your 'Akan party' tag now, choose Bawumia as flagbearer - Asare-Bediako to NPP

General News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Journalist Gordon Asare-Bediako has waded into the New Patriotic Party (NPP) controversy over who becomes the next flagbearer for the party.



As the party gathers momentum to contest the 2024 Presidential elections in hope of winning the seat of government again, a fierce campaign has already begun as the party faithful tick the right candidate to lead the party into the elections in the offing.



Two big names, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, have cropped up with some party folks rooting for Dr. Bawumia while others also vouch for Alan Kyerematen.



However, there are arguments that the NPP has had two Akan Presidential candidates and so giving the flagbearer position to Dr. Bawumia would be a fine opportunity to remove the Akan tag on the party as some political disciples are of the impression that the NPP will never accept any person not of Akan origin to hold the flagbearer position.



One of such people within the NPP who believes Dr. Bawumia is the right candidate is the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



Hon Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu recently says it will be unwise for the NPP to choose an Akan flagbearer again.



“Inwardly, I know also have the competence but is it wise for me now immediately after two Akans; Kufour had been the president, Akufo-Addo follows from the Eastern Region and there is a third Akan to follow? Doing introspection, I think it may not hold well for a party that is accused by some as being overly Akanistic party. But not everybody agrees with me. And that is the beauty of democracy,” he maintained.



But the Majority Leader, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame constituency, has been severely lambasted over what has been termed as his ''non-Akan'' flagbearer comment.



Some members and supporters of the party have described Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as a big foe of Mr. Alan Kyerematen among other criticisms directed at him.



Jumping into the seeming fray over the NPP flagbearership is a Journalist with the New Crusading Guide, Gordon Asare-Bediako who has called out the hypocrisy of the NPP leadership and members.



According to Gordon Asare-Bediako, it is important for the NPP to extinguish its ethnic biases saying the ''NPP has the brightest opportunity to shake off the unfortunate Akan party tag without sacrificing competence and loyalty''.



He backed the call by Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stressing, ''choosing Bawumia is not doing him or people from Northern part of Ghana a favour, it is not because of where he comes from, it is proving that the party is NOT what its detractors say it is; it is demonstrating the party recognises how lucky it is to attract people of stellar qualities from diverse backgrounds; and it is deepening the roots of the party in hitherto unchartered grounds''.



Gordon Asare-Bediako argued in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 10.



Read his full post below:



When John Mahama as President was flying the dangerous and nation-wrecking tribal card, I didn't see the so-called Neutrals scold him.



In fact, they gave it oxygen in their social media posts and interactions.



I'm even not sure I heard NPP big wigs take him on publicly, but in their quiet moments, they were worried about that negative tag.



It's the height of hypocrisy, not naivety that where a person comes from plays a critical role in our body politick.



That may not be ideal but that's the reality.



NPP has the brightest opportunity to shake off the unfortunate Akan party tag without sacrificing competence and loyalty.



Choosing Bawumia is not doing him or people from Northern part of Ghana a favour, it is not because of where he comes from, it is proving that the party is NOT what its detractors say it is; it is demonstrating the party recognises how lucky it is to attract people of stellar qualities from diverse backgrounds; and it is deepening the roots of the party in hitherto unchartered grounds.



