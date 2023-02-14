'Kill for power' NDC youth organizer granted bail

General News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



The Asokwa Circuit court 4 has granted a ¢50,000 bail to the Suame NDC youth Organizer Razak Koampa Avoliya.



This comes after he was remanded by the same court, following his alleged call for an attack on NDC's opponents in 2024 elections.



His Lawyer, Evans Amankwah who pushed for his release on Tuesday, February 14, told the court his client's statement was not meant to destabilise the country, though it was condemnable.



The youth organizer has however pleaded not guilty to the charge of offensive conduct conducive to the breaches of peace.



The court, presided over by His Honor Fred Obikyere, has also ordered Avoliya to present two sureties as part of the bail conditions.



Prosecution officer, ACP Kofi Bragodzi, who earlier presented the case to the court, said investigations on the case had already been conducted but pleaded for a time extension for the videos involving the case to be sent to the Institute of Languages for transcription.



His Honour Fred Obikyere, subsequently ordered for his bail, and the court to bring him back on the 9th of March for another sitting.



He urged the accused, however, to be good and reunite with his family to celebrate the day of love (Valentine's Day) together.



Razak Koampah who was arrested and charged for allegedly inciting political violence in a viral video was denied bail in his first appearance to the court.



NDC supporters who stormed the court premises to support their colleague were full of jubilations following his release.



Some of them who spoke to this reporter disclosed that they were forever going to stand by their brother.