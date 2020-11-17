General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

#KickNanaout: Social media reacts to Martin Amidu's resignation

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu with President Akufo-Addo

Various social media platforms, particularly micro-blogging site Twitter, has been set ablaze after the news of Martin Amidu’s resignation as the Special Prosecutor in Ghana hit the platform.



Mr. Martin Amidu, in a release, addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians, announced his resignation from the office of the Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, citing the death of former President, Jerry John Rawlings, and interference in his works.



“I again asserted that I was not going to bargain over the independence of my functions as the Special Prosecutor. I refused to take a copy of the alleged comments from the Minister of Finance you offered me as that would have compromised my independence as the Special Prosecutor,” Part of Martin Amidu’s statement read.



Though some Ghanaians are shocked about Martin Amidu’s resignation, others are of the view that the special prosecutor should have resigned a long time ago.



But to some, Martin Amidu’s resignation confirms Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo’s statement that "Once you fight corruption, corruption will fight you back and it will fight you in any way that it can, justifiably or unjustifiably."



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on Twitter in the post below:





Corruption is their Manifesto.@NPP_GH you do all. No wonder, you're ? 1 on the ballot paper.#NanaAddoIsCorrupt ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/squFpgmHr5 — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) November 17, 2020

Packaging!



?@GabbyDarko? and his ilk who are the direct beneficiaries of Akufo-Addo’s corrupt machinery packaged him as the Leader Ghana needs. Time is exposing them. #AgyapaRoyalThieves #NanaAddoIsCorrupt #4More2StealMore pic.twitter.com/xLHuij4GiS — Edem Agbana ???????? (@edemagbana) November 17, 2020

But for the vigilance of the minority in parliament, Hawa Koomson would have used 800K cedis to construct a website. #NanaAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/7gs906zSWS — Aga Pe???????? (@Kwakurafiki1) November 17, 2020

Mr. Domelevo probes Osafo Marfo due to shady Kroll & Associate deal & he was sacked.

Mr. Amidu Esq probes scandalous Agyapa deal: his life is threatened & he has resigned. If you think @NAkufoAddo meant well for Ghana, then, you're under a spell perhaps.#NanaAddoIsCorrupt?????????? pic.twitter.com/GwBJ8glnwo — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) November 17, 2020

Prophet John Ndebugre, this man saw it and say it and it has come to pass #NanaAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/pSpPk7zMcC — Michael Fianyo (@MichaelFianyo1) November 17, 2020

Nana Addo’s system is working. One minute biaaa corruption scandal naaamu. S3 mmr3 wey kor hw3 Charles Bissue kop3 excavator baako awieaaaaa #NanaAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/GmkUzT2AfQ — RIP Rawlings ???????? (@MKAgyemang) November 17, 2020

