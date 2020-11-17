You are here: HomeNews2020 11 17Article 1110745

General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

#KickNanaout: Social media reacts to Martin Amidu's resignation

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu with President Akufo-Addo Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu with President Akufo-Addo

Various social media platforms, particularly micro-blogging site Twitter, has been set ablaze after the news of Martin Amidu’s resignation as the Special Prosecutor in Ghana hit the platform.

Mr. Martin Amidu, in a release, addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians, announced his resignation from the office of the Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, citing the death of former President, Jerry John Rawlings, and interference in his works.

“I again asserted that I was not going to bargain over the independence of my functions as the Special Prosecutor. I refused to take a copy of the alleged comments from the Minister of Finance you offered me as that would have compromised my independence as the Special Prosecutor,” Part of Martin Amidu’s statement read.

Though some Ghanaians are shocked about Martin Amidu’s resignation, others are of the view that the special prosecutor should have resigned a long time ago.

But to some, Martin Amidu’s resignation confirms Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo’s statement that "Once you fight corruption, corruption will fight you back and it will fight you in any way that it can, justifiably or unjustifiably."

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on Twitter in the post below:





































