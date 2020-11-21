Politics of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Kick out Akufo-Addo, not credible to lead Ghana again - Odike fires

UPP Founder, Akwasi Addae Odike

Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addae Odike, has emphasized that Ghana’s economy will suffer if Ghanaians give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo another mandate to lead the country as a President in the 2020 polls.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua Fm Morning Show hosted by Kwadwo Marfo, Akwasi Addai Odike explained that President Akufo-Addo is corrupt, selfish, and not credible to lead and must be shown the exit.



“Akufo-Addo is still deceiving Ghanaians that he is not corrupt. He should bow his head in shame. President Akufo-Addo is a champion in corruption and he came to steal, create loot and share,” Odike fumed.



According to Odike “No anti-corruption crusader can work under President Akufo-Addo’s government because he is not committed to fighting corruption.”



“He (President Akufo-Addo) has surrounded himself with his family and friends and they have planned to steal without fear or favor. I’m not against Nana Akufo-Addo but I’m against how he has failed to fight corruption as he promised Ghanaians.”



“It is so pathetic that Nana Akufo-Addo who promised to fight corruption by protecting the public purse is now fighting corruption fighters. Ghanaians shouldn’t make a mistake to give Nana Akuffo-Addo another term to lead Ghana,” Odike said.



Akwasi Addai Odike charged President Akufo-Addo to change his name to ‘Nana Corrupt’ since he has failed in his promise to Ghanaians to protect the public purse and allow some persons to steal with impunity.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.