Key suspect in Kafaba lynching case remanded

Latifa Bumaye, one of the prime suspects facing a court over the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba, has been remanded into police custody.



She was arrested last week at Kejewu Bator, a fishing community along the Volta Lake.



Bumaye was seen in a viral video hitting the deceased with an object.



Denteh, a fortnight ago, was tortured and killed after she was accused of being a witch.



The Savannah Regional Police earlier arrested five persons who are also linked to the incident.



According to the CNR, Bumaye made her first appearance at the Bole District Court Monday and was subsequently remanded to reappear before the court after 17 days with the other five suspects on remand.



She has been sent back to Damongo to be held at the Regional Police Command.



Her plea was not taken because investigations are still ongoing. When she was arrested, she said she had been possessed and was not conscious of what she was doing.



Meanwhile, the Kafaba chief, Zackaria Yahaya, who was earlier arrested has been granted bail.





