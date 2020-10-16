Regional News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Key campaign team member of NDC's Vincent Oppong Asamoah defects to NPP

Daniel Mensah with some members of the New Patriotic Party

Daniel Mensah a staunch supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and member of the campaign team for Vincent Oppong Asamoah, former MP for Dormaa West has defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to better economic management by President Akufo-Addo.



Daniel Mensah said, he has been an ardent supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress since 1992.



He was Poling station secretary and also a campaign team member for the NDC parliamentary candidate, Vincent Oppong Asamoah but has now joined the NPP which according to him, have delivered their flagship policies.



He disclosed this at Kookumikrom a farming community at Dormaa West when the Bono Regional Secretariat of the party led by Kwame Baffoe Abronye stormed the area with a retail campaign to canvass votes for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP MP for the area, Alui Maiga ahead of the general elections.



As part of innovations and strategies to obtain a first-round victory for President Akufo-Addo, the party in the region is vigorously embarking on a retail campaign in order to get the good message of the NPP Government across the entire region.



The move involves spending a day in a constituency visiting at least three communities, organise rallies, interacting with people in their homes, in the markets, food joints, streets among others.



Chairman Abronye speaking at a separate durbar at Kwaadwomokrom said the opposition NDC upon seeing defeat staring at their flag-bearer have adopted operation vote skirt and blouse for President Akufo-Addo and NDC parliamentary candidates.



According to Abronye, the move is a grand scheme of the NDC to secure more parliamentary seats after the elections and use it to thwart the efforts of President Akufo-Addo after elections but has urged Ghanaians to shun the NDC and their propaganda by voting overwhelmingly for Nana Addo and NPP parliamentary candidates across the country.



Joining him for the tour were, the Regional Secretary Kofi Ofosu Boateng, DCE for Dormaa West Hon Mary Ameyaa, DCE for Dormaa East, Hon Kofi Agyemang, Deputy Organizer Kofi Darko, Deputy Youth Organizer Shadrach Abrefa, Financial Secretary Henry Oppong, Communications Director Asare Bediako, Professor Tina Abrefa-Gyan Regional Campaign Team Member and other high profile individuals.



