Regional News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: GNA

Ketu South NCCE organises walk for peaceful elections

The walk dubbed 'Peace Walk' started from Denu to Aflao

The Ketu South National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has organised a health walk to preach peace before, during and after the December elections.



The walk dubbed “Peace Walk” which started from Denu to Aflao through the Atlantic Breeze Beach had officials from the Ghana Police Service (GPS), Ghana Education Service (GES) and politicians as participants with the majority being the youth.



Madam Evelyn Klokpodzi, Municipal Director, NCCE, in her message to the participants, cautioned residents especially the youth to be aware of vested interests of politicians during the electioneering period and not allow themselves to be used to jeopardise the peace in the country.



She underscored the need for peace in Ketu South, Volta Region and Ghana as a whole saying, the elections must be a contest of minds only, where everyone would tolerate the political views of others.



“Ghana’s peace is important and so, we must do everything possible to promote and safeguard the peace before, during and after the elections. I’ll plead with the citizens that let’s do our politics devoid of violence because we’re one people, one nation.”



The NCCE Director called on all eligible voters to come out in their numbers on December 07 to exercise their civic duty and be a part in deciding on who the future leaders of the country would be.



Rev Dometor Henyo, Ketu South Parliamentary Candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) appealed to the youth not to be recruited by political actors to foment trouble.



She called on the people of Ketu South to scrutinise every campaign message being handed to them by politicians so as to vote for the right persons and parties to advance the development of the area.



“We must not just be voters. We need jobs, we need development. Let’s not just take everything they come here to tell us. Importantly, we must not take money from politicians to vote for them because when that happens, we lose our right to demand accountability from them when they finally assume power.”



Mr Kordzo Adzokpa, Municipal Physical Education (PE) Coordinator, said he was impressed that lots of students and youth showed up for the peace walk to listen to the admonitions and hoped they would not be deceived into politics of violence and insults for the good of Ketu South.



He called on everyone to care about keeping fit saying, just as peace, “health is important because you need to be healthy to be able to go out and cast your vote on the Election Day.”



Conspicuously missing were the Parliamentary candidates of the two main parties, the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party or their representatives.

