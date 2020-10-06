Regional News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: GNA

Keta to become home to musical theatre in three-years

Rev. Dr. Deegbe breaking the ground for the commencement of work

Senior Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Accra, Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe has cut-the-sod for the construction of a Worship and Musical Theatre at Keta in the Volta Region.



The construction of the 500-seater building, which would have other ancillary facilities including a section for a 100-member choir, a terrace for outdoor events, spaces for both local and foreign musical instruments, offices, and washrooms, is expected to attract tourists to the area upon completion.



Rev. Dr. Deegbe in a short speech to break the ground for works to begin said he was happy as a son of the soil to witness such a project.



The former General-Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana asked for God’s blessing for the investor, Mr. Albert Kwame Degollo, who he called “Governor of Building”.



“Unless the Lord builds, the builders work uselessly. I pray for God’s grace and strength for you to finish what you’re about to start and I’ll like to say that this project will be a legacy that will live beyond your wildest imagination.” he said.



Togbe Kasa III, Divisional Chief of Ho-Ahoe said he was amazed that at his age, Mr Degollo still has the interest of others at heart.



Mr. Albert Degollo, the investor and retired air traffic controller said the Worship and Musical Theatre together with an ongoing Keta Hostel project and would be completed in three years.



He said the motivation for undertaking his three projects was not profit-driven but the desire to help build a new city of Keta that would attract people to the area.



“My latest project is to bring tourists from all parts of Ghana and beyond to enjoy Volta-made music. It’s a known fact that the Volta Region is a land of rhythm (agbadza, borborbor, kinka, etc) but we don’t have any place for musical concerts, inter-school competition and all that."



"I conceived the idea of the hostels and lodges project following concerns by Management of the Nurses Training College at Keta over accommodation problems for instructors and students alike. The first, the Keta Lagoon Resort was also to make a statement for Keta and the region,” he added.





