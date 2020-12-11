General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Keta MP-elect begged for his life, scaled wall to escape gunmen - Brother narrates

play videoMP-elect for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe receiving treatment after the attack

Member of Parliament-elect for Keta constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe has been added to the list of political personalities who have suffered attacks from gunmen this year.



Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, was ambushed by some gunmen, about five in number, at his residence at Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.



According to the MP-elect’s younger brother, Lambert Gakpe who witnessed the attack, the gunmen stormed their house around 2:00 am on Friday, December 11, 2020, demanding money and other valuable items.



Lambert Gakpe told GhanaWeb that in the course of the attack, he was ordered by the assailants to remain silent as they were not after him but his brother, the MP-elect.



He narrated that his brother at a point begged fervently not to be shot in the course of the attack.



“They attacked my parents and some children in the house. When I woke up, I saw them through the window attacking my brother who is the MP-elect…According to my brother he had GH¢25,000 in the room so he gave everything to them and he was shouting that they shouldn’t shoot him…They beat my brother with stool, gun, anything they see they just hit him with it,” he explained.



Adding that, “They marched my brother to my room which is next to his (Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe) room and they asked him to open the door. Apparently, I had locked the door so knowing very well what they could do, I opened it. So, they entered the room and pointed a gun at us, ransacked the room. Then they left the room, by then I was left in the room with my brother and children. We decided to open the back door for my brother to leave. So, he left, scaled the wall, and run away.”



Lambert Gakpe said the armed men did not only attack the MP-elect but also ransacked a mobile phone shop which is in front of their house.



The MP-elect and his family sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a health facility in the area.



Meanwhile, an official report has been lodged at the Keta Police.



In the early hours of the day, some residents in Anlo Afiadenyigba besieged the Afiadenyigba police station to demand the removal of officers from the town.



Their reason was that the officers who are stationed a few metres away from the residence of the MP-elect failed to intervene when he was attacked.



According to the residents and a relative to the MP-elect, when the MP-elect went to the station to seek intervention from the officers on duty, he was told the officers had no guns to withstand the armed men.













