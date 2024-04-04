Kenya aims for Ghana's support in addressing terrorism, other threats - Ruto to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kenyan President, Dr. William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto, has said Kenya looks to receiving support from Ghana in combating terrorism and other threats within the East African country.



President Ruto, during bilateral talks between Ghana and Kenya as part of his three-day state visit to the country, at the Jubilee House in Accra, indicated that this forms part of the significance of the Accra Initiative, facilitated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in bolstering the fight against terrorism and addressing the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government in the Sahel and West Africa regions.



“As a nation, Kenya looks forward to receiving continuous support from Ghana in addressing terrorism and other threats, to guarantee peace and security in Africa, our region, and globally as well,” graphic.com.gh quoted President Ruto as having said.



He also reiterated Kenya's commitment to supporting Ghana’s bid to secure the Secretary General of the Commonwealth position.



Additionally, President Ruto solicited Ghana’s support for Kenya’s candidature for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has officially expressed her interest in the position of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.



A statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry on February 2, 2024, noted that following an agreement within the Commonwealth that the next Secretary-General would be from Africa, President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated Ayokor-Botchwey as Ghana’s candidate.



The election for the new Secretary-General of the 56-member organization is scheduled for October 22, 2024, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, to replace Baroness Patricia Scotland, a dual Dominican-British citizen, whose second and final term concludes at the end of 2024.



NAY/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







