Regional News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Kente Weavers petitions President Akufo-Addo over MASLOC unfair treatment

Executives of Volta Region Kente Weavers association

Executives of Volta Region Kente Weavers association are calling on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency intervene in the alleged misappropriation of loans by Microfinance And Small Loan Centre (MASLOC).



The Vice-Chairman of the association, Franklin Gbortuyo in a press conference held to express their grievances on Wednesday 2, December 2020 in Ho said that over hundred and seventy-two associates from across the region have applied for the loan since August 2019.



He further noted that an additional two hundred and fifty members applied for the loans again based on encouragement by the then Volta regional MASLOC Director.



“The Volta regional Director, Mr. Daniel Wudome confirmed that the loan application of the first 175 members of the association had been processed and awaiting disbursement. In January 2020, the Chairman of the (Kente Weavers) association Mr. Robert Djokoto met with Mr. Daniel Wudome at Ho where he (Daniel Wudome) mentioned that our loan had been approved hence they were only waiting for the cheques while waiting for the cheques, we submitted the second batch made up of 250 members representing eight towns of the region”



He said having gone through all necessary procedures for the loan, their monies were not disbursed and that led them to make a follow up on several occasions.



Mr. Gbortuyo said to their dismay, “In June 2020, after another follow up, we learnt that the Volta regional Director Mr. Daniel Wudome has been sacked for misappropriation of fund. Further investigation revealed that Mr. Daniel Wudome has connived with some staff members at the MASLOC head office and used our approved loan applications to collect Cheque an ad if they were collected by us and that led to his dismissal.”



The associates expressed their worries that they felt cheated, most especially when they heard that “some associations in the Ashanti region had MASLOC loan for the third time.”



They revealed that a letter has been addressed to the office of the President twice but with no response, therefore they’re again appealing to the President and powers that be to intervene and retrieve their approved loans for them, this to enable the advancement of their work to feed their families.

