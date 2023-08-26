Kennedy Agyapong tops social media trends after viral video of warning to Bawumia, Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong is leading social media trends after a video of him on the phone warning Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged.
The wild social media reactions come after the lawmaker was captured angrily talking on the phone warning President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of a 'showdown' after he claimed his agent was chased out of the voting center.
Kennedy Agyapong was heard saying, “I swear to God, President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent to hide in a room. You will see what will happen, I swear to God I will challenge President Akufo-Addo at any time.,” he fumed.
According to some Ghanaians who took to the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter) some users believe that Kennedy Agyapong is not fit to be president of the country because of his utterances while others hinted that he might contest as an independent candidate if his flagbearer bid fails.
See the reactions on Twitter below:
Kwata Kwata by November de3 na NPP agu!
Nana Addo and Bawumia is trying to frustrate the only person who can press them hard. Kennedy Agyapong shouldn’t give these two frauds a chance— Bra Poly ???????????????????? (@PolySarkcess) August 26, 2023
“Me dɔ Nyame, mɛ challengi president Akufo Addo anytime.”- Kennedy Agyapong— Elorm (@Elorm_Hood) August 26, 2023
It’s like everybody is getting his share of it from Kennedy Agyapong...????pic.twitter.com/3S6OGUQUDV— RAS NANA TAGOR????_???????? ♀️♀️♀️®™???????? (@RASNANATAGOR) August 26, 2023
Why hasn’t Kennedy Agyapong been arrested right away after threatening the President of this country and his vice? The system no dey work like that err— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) August 26, 2023
I foresee Kennedy Agyapong running as an independent candidate if he doesn't win. ????????— #GenerationalThinker (@KobbyKyei_) August 26, 2023
