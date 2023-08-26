Kennedy Agyapong tops social media trends after viral video of warning to Bawumia, Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Kennedy Agyapong being restrained by one his associates

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong is leading social media trends after a video of him on the phone warning Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged.



The wild social media reactions come after the lawmaker was captured angrily talking on the phone warning President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of a 'showdown' after he claimed his agent was chased out of the voting center.



Kennedy Agyapong was heard saying, “I swear to God, President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent to hide in a room. You will see what will happen, I swear to God I will challenge President Akufo-Addo at any time.,” he fumed.



According to some Ghanaians who took to the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter) some users believe that Kennedy Agyapong is not fit to be president of the country because of his utterances while others hinted that he might contest as an independent candidate if his flagbearer bid fails.



See the reactions on Twitter below:



