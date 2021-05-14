Kennedy Agyapong to release a list of 24 galamsey companies owned by NPP, NDC bigwigs

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has promised to publish a list of twenty-four illegal mining companies owned by leading figures of the governing New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.



According to him, these politicians are using their influence to undermine the government’s fight against galamsey.



He revealed that the NDC members have connived with leading government officials to protect their illegal mining concessions.



“I have a list of twenty-four companies owned by leading members of NPP and NDC. I didn’t know we were going to discuss it, I would have brought the list. I will expose all of them. I will mention their names. I will reveal the NPP and NDC persons behind it because things are getting messy. The man (President Akufo-Addo) is fighting but his own NPP people are thwarting his efforts.”



Kennedy Agyapong commended the zeal and dedication of the Ministers of Land and Defence in the fight against the virus.



He expressed support for the decision to set ablaze excavators and other equipment which will be confiscated at galamsey sites.



He, however, advised that the government should identify the party members who are sabotaging the fight and deal with them.



I see Ministers of Defence and Lands with the passion to burn the excavators, I support them, but they should clean the NPP first. We should clean our own house first. Some NDC persons have bribed some NPP figures who are protecting them. I have the names, in due time, I will mention them.



Kennedy Agyapong also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to alter his approach in fighting the canker.



He advised the government to embark on a stakeholder engagement with the communities and explain to them why it has become necessary for them to join the government nip galamsey in the bud.



“With all due respect, Mr. President, change the approach because it won’t work. They are applying force but if you don’t conscientise the people that they will be part of the reclamation and be paid some amount, it won’t work. We should engage all the communities and let them know that their lives are under threat as well. I feel the government should engage the communities,” he said.



After a challenging attempt in its first term, the Akufo-Addo administration has renewed its fight against galamsey with a new operation dubbed “Operation Halt”.



The government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is also embarking on regional dialogues to seek opinions on dealing with the issue.



The first of the dialogue was held in Kumasi on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, where the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, vowed to expose traditional rulers involved in galamsey.



