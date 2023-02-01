Kennedy Agyapong recounts how he lost a sick relative who abandoned medical care for spiritual consultation

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

NPP flagbearership aspirant and Member of Parliament for the Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has recounted how a sick relative of his who had a breast cancer related disease lost her life due to failure to attend to medical care.



According to Mr. Agyapong, his cousin got her situation worsened after she had ignored the advise he gave her to seek for medical treatment.



He said his relative sought for spiritual remedy from the late T. B Joshua at the expense of visiting a medical facility.



Mr. Agyapong who was addressing a gathering of sick patients at the Oncology department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, however urged them to always resort to medical treatment and have trust in the doctors. He said sicknesses that are meant for medical treatment should be accorded as such, and not otherwise.



The NPP flagbearership hopeful who went to the facility to renew the yearly maintenance fee of a cancer treatment plant (Linear Accelerator) at the Oncology department of the KATH, also donated hospital beds to the hospital.



Before his visit to the facility,he had already given a check of USD145,000 to make part payment for the annual renewal of the Linear Accelerator fee which costs USD 147,000.



His gesture was also meant to keep the facility alive in the fight against cancer related diseases.



After making payment for the renewal, the NPP’s flagbearership aspirant who inspected the facility promised to foot the medical bill of GHs 5000 for a 70-year-old breast cancer patient, Madam Akua Serwaa.



Mr. Agyapong's gesture took place after the patient who cited him at the premises quickly approached him and told him of her inability to settle her treatment bill.



Additionally, Mr. Agyapong presented 100 hospital beds and mattresses to the various wards of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to help improve medical care.



Receiving, and speaking on behalf of the hospital, C.E.O of the facility, Prof. Addai Mensah thanked Mr. Agyapong for his gesture and good heart for the well-being of others.



According to him, Mr. Agyapong prior to his presentation of the beds and full payment of the treatment machine's renewal, had already paid USD145,000 for the importation of some crucial part of the cancer treatment plant.



Prof. Addai who was full of gratitude commended the Assin Central MP and however entreated the rest to emulate Mr. Agyapong.



For her part, Mrs. Georgina Effua Sam, head of the nurses at the KATH, thanked Kennedy Agyapong for his kind gesture.



According to her, this has not been the first time Mr. Agyepong has extended his kind gesture to the facility, and they do expect him to continue with it.



