Kennedy Agyapong quotes Bible to defend John Mahama over ‘papa no’

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Before you criticize former President John Dramani Mahama and accuse him of being a philanderer, spare some time to read John 8:1-11, Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has told Ghanaians.



The NDC flagbearer has become the target of mockery on social media after he (Kennedy Agyapong) mentioned him as the ‘papa no’.



Kennedy Agyapong revealed that John Mahama has bought a house worth $450,000 for actress Tracey Boakye who is fighting musician Mzbel for attempting to snatch the ‘papa no’ from her.



But Kennedy Agyapong reckons the former president deserves plaudits and not the other way round.



He warned men in the country not to ridicule Mahama but rather learn lessons from his experience.



The maverick lawmaker referenced a biblical story where Jesus pardoned a woman condemned to be a prostitute to defend John Mahama.



“When you sleep with a man, don’t think he’s pleased with everything he sees from your body. To all men reveling in this, read John 8 verses 1 to 11. If you think Mahama is a womanizer, throw a stone at him. I want to see one person in this country”, he said.



Kennedy Agyapong also chided the actress for being ‘cheap’ and ‘ungrateful’.



““Tracey Boakye, look at where the man picked you from? He helped you build a house at Kumasi with a restaurant in it…bought you a house at Lake Side Estates but you told him you don’t like [it] and he later bought you the East Legon house which is worth $450,000. I wonder what she would have done if the house was worth a million-dollar… is it how to pay him back?” Kennedy Agyapong quizzed.



So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.





