Kennedy Agyapong donates hospital beds and cash to Komfo Anokye teaching hospital

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians to join in his efforts at raising funds to complement the efforts of the Oncology Directorate at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The Oncology Directorate at the KATH specializes in providing cancer care to patients in areas ranging from primary, secondary, and tertiary care.



The Directorate provides Outpatient services namely: Haematology, Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology Services.



Kennedy Agyapong appealed when he made a personal donation of $145,000 to the directorate on Monday 30th January 2023.



The philanthropic MP and businessman who was in the company of some cancer experts and doctors from the hospital said he was touched by the dire situation of some cancer patients when he visited the hospital to ascertain the conditions at the directorate after a request was made to him to help improve some facilities for the treatment of cancer and related diseases.



Kennedy Agyapong called on some notable benevolent and social groups in the country and especially successful men in Ashanti region.



Kennedy Agyapong, after the cash donation, presented 100 beds and mattresses to the hospital. He has then urged the hospital authorities to make good use of the beds so that, they can last long.