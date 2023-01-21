Kennedy Agyapong details why he is gunning for presidency, blames govt for not listening to him

General News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and NPP’ flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that the government's constant refusal to heed his suggestions on development is the main reason he intends to run for president of Ghana.



Kennedy Agyapong argued that despite serving the republic's parliament for 23 years in a row, his suggestions to the presidency about improving economic productivity are usually treated with contempt.



“You know I have been a member of parliament; this is my 23rd year as a member of parliament. I have made several contributions, and suggestions, especially at committee levels as to how I see Ghana develop. But well, if you’re an ordinary MP they choose to take it or not so I said to myself look, this is the time.



“At the age of 62, I’m no more a young man, I can do it. So, if they’re not listening to me then let me come out and contest and when I win I will unveil all my visions and how I want to see Ghana,” he said.



Speaking in an interview on Metro Tv, the member of parliament added that, his flagbearership opponents don’t pose a threat to him because he will triumph over them in the election.



“I will win because I stand tall among all the candidates, I’m a businessman. Now Ghanaians want to try a businessman and see,” he added.



Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has said that he was driven to join the presidential race after he sighted a video of Prophet Amoako Attah’s prophecy in March 2022.



Prophet Francis Amoako Attah, who is the founder of Parliament Chapel International, prophesied that God had a special assignment for Kennedy Agyapong which goes beyond being a Member of Parliament.





AM/KPE