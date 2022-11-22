KenMustGo: What's happening is a big threat to your 'breaking the 8' - Prof. Osafo tells NPP

General News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Senior Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo says the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta's refusal to exit office coupled with the agitations by the Majority Caucus in Parliament will have adverse repercussions on the governing New Patriotic Party.



The President has asked the majority MPs to be calm and allow the Minister to finalize the IMF bailout for Ghana.



However, the Minister, on Friday, November 18 appeared before a parliamentary Ad hoc Committee hearing a censure motion filed against him by the Minority in Parliament who are also calling for his immediate removal.



Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Prof. Joseph Osafo noted that the brouhaha over whether or not the Finance Minister should resign or be sacked by the President may cost the NPP its political fortune, come 2024.



To Prof. Joseph Osafo, what is going on, if not properly addressed, will badly affect their hope to 'break the eight'.



"With this thing that is happening, you may not know the damage it is creating within the party . . It brings about divisions, infighting, various breaks and dissenting cliques. The utterances of some of the people are not helping the party," he said.



He added; "I thought the NPP said that they wanted to break the eight...and I think that what is happening now is a threat to breaking the eight. It is a big threat because it's breaking their front."



