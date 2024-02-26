Ken Ofori-Atta’s new appointment is justified - Fatimatu Abubakar

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar has defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's decision to reappoint former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.



According to the minister-designate, Ofori-Atta still has the capacity to offer advice on the financial sector because he was the sector minister for a long time.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, Fatimatu Abubakar noted that the president could fall on his negotiation powers as he is still in government.



“His capacity to guide or to advise in the financial sector is not lost just because he is no longer Finance Minister. If his skills are required elsewhere and the president feels he can help us with negotiations or can advise, I don’t think there should be a big problem about that,” she said.



President Akufo-Addo appointed Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments, a day after his removal from the Finance Ministry.



In a statement dated February 15, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare extended congratulations to the former minister on his new appointment, expressing well wishes for his future endeavours.



