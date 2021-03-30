Ken Ofori-Atta’s approval as Finance Minister spark reactions from social media users

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many Ghanaian social media users have reacted to Parliament’s voice vote approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister-designate.



Some expressed excitement over the approval while others expressed great worry about the NDC Caucus' seconding the motion for Ofori-Atta’s approval after they raised concerns over his nomination.



MPs from the Minority side have declined to comment on the issue after their party through a communique signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia urged members to be circumspect in their reactions.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the statement to his party folk said:



“It is hereby announced to the rank and file of the party and the notice of all Comrades, that a decision by the Appointments Committee to recommend Ken Ofori Atta for the approval by consensus will be made public today in Parliament.



Following what transpired previously in respect of vetting and approval of some Ministers-designate, the Minority leadership, the Party leadership, as well as the Council of Elders, have engaged in extensive consultations with the view to adopt a common position based on the exigencies of the situation.



“I, therefore, urge all members to remain circumspect when the need for reaction arises. The NDC Parliamentary Caucus and FEC will be fully briefed accordingly,” the statement concluded.



Below are some comments from social media:





l like Haruna Idrissu as a politician, buh his comment in the house after Ken ofori Atta was approved was supposed to achieved what exactly ??

This type of playing to the galery shld stop.

Allow the man to work,

Such foolishness will not be tolerated this year, period. — Sir £vans of ginAlly???????? (@Mawuli_88) March 29, 2021

The real definition of toothless bulldog is these NDC MPscwho unanimously approve anything...



Herrr boys dey bleed



Anyways congrats to Ken Ofori Atta on his appointment . — Kasoa Mayor (@Kasoa_Mayor) March 29, 2021

So the minority members on the Appointments committee saw this attached to a petition & endorsed Ken Ofori Atta? The talk of a hung Parliament? A ruse!! pic.twitter.com/dQPKN2aSQh — dannyblaise (@dannyblaise7) March 29, 2021

It could’ve been unpatriotic for parliament and that matter minority not to have approved the nomination of Ken Ofori Atta — frimpong benny (@frimpong30) March 29, 2021