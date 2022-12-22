Ken Ofori-Atta jams to Akufo-Addo’s favorite ‘Oye’ song

General News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

From surviving medical complications to surviving a censure motion seeking his removal as Finance Minister, 2022 has been an eventful year for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and he understandably has a lot to thank God for.



It therefore came as no surprise when he was spotted among a number of Parliamentarians dancing to the popular Oye song during the nine Nine Lessons and Carols held at Parliament House.



Ken Ofor-Atta endured a tumultuous 2022 which started with him having to undergo medical care in the United States which saw him miss reading of the 2022 budget.



Under his watch, Ghana’s economy came crumbling down with prices of goods and services rising at alarming rates.



While the cedi was falling against the dollar, fuel prices were running at an Usain Bolt-like speed which led to calls for his dismissal.



Ghana’s return to the IMF and the introduction of the E-levy further worsened the situation for Ofori-Atta. So bad were things that members of parliament from his own party had to break ranks and publicly demand his exit.



Whiles dealing with the situation, the minority caucus filed a motion of censure against which he survived after a long winding process.



But through it all, Ken Ofori-Atta has remained steadfast in God as he does not pass on a chance to quote the scripture to defend what in the view of many is his incompetence.



It was therefore understandable that, at the annual festival held by Parliament, he took to the floor to dance to the glory of God.



Watch the video below



