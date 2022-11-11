‘Ken Must Go’ MPs staged a rebellion to shield Bawumia, Akufo-Addo – Ato Forson

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

The Member of Parliament for Ejumako Anyan Essiam in the Central Region has accused colleague MPs on the Majority side of playing double standards in the matter of the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



Ahead of a motion hearing on a vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta, the Majority Caucus held a press conference stating that they were not going to support the vote despite having called for the Minister’s removal two weeks ago.



The NPP MPs explained that their cause was different from the route that the Minority was pursuing even though the end goal was Ofori-Atta’s ouster. Both groups also converged on the removal being on grounds of economic [mis]management.



Speaking before MPs entered the chamber to begin proceedings, Ato Forson told the media that the Majority were not sincere with their call.



“It is clear that the NPP Majority in Parliament is playing double-standard, they have chosen their party interest over the national interest, the people of Ghana really want the Minister of Finance to go, but unfortunately, they have decided to disappoint the people of Ghana.



“And clearly, what they did last two weeks was nothing but politics. They never meant it, they were doing it to shield the Vice President, they were doing it to shield the President, they never meant it,” he stressed.



A group of about 80 NPP MPs called for Ofori-Atta to be removed but later agreed in a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that the Minister be allowed to continue till after the ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund and presentation of the 2023 budget.



The entire Caucus later stated that the removal had metamorphosed into a call they were making as a bloc.



The Minority’s vote of censure motion was heard on Thursday, November 10 and subsequently referred to an 8-member ad hoc committee to probe the allegations made against the Finance Minister.



Ato Forson, who is a former deputy Finance Minister also reiterated that the time is now for the Ministry to have a fresh person at the helm, he also called for the resignation of the head of the Economic Management Team, EMT and the Bank of Ghana, BoG, governor.



He also called for the EMT to be reconstituted.



Asked what happens if their motion failed, he responded: “If it fails today, we are going to turn our guns on the president, because clearly, the president has failed. He is the one that we all have to blame.”



So, they know that the economic crisis we are going through is not good enough but they are clueless, they have no solution and obviously, they don’t want to create the impression that their party has failed.



