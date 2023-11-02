Ken Agyapong’s 'lies' killing NPP – Sheila Bartels

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: atinkaonlne.com

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Sheila Bartels, has taken a swipe at the flagbearer aspirant in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, Kennedy Agyapong.



Kennedy Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has been in the news for calling out the NPP.



In October 2023, Ken alleged that the Greater Accra Regional Minister was engaged in the illegal sale of lands in Accra.



Speaking in a video that has gone viral on social media, Kennedy Agyapong, who claimed he is currently a victim of one such illegal sale because a land he paid US$200,000 around UPSA for, has become the subject of litigation and is currently in court.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, he played a role in securing all the big positions for Henry Quartey who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central.



“Henry Quartey, because of the big positions I secured for him, today he claims he is a regional minister with all the lands he has stolen in Accra.



Kennedy Agyapong also alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team attempted to bribe him to accept an offer to be his running mate, but he refused.



Mr Agyapong also accused Dr Bawumia of engaging in acts that had the potential of collapsing the party.



He said Dr Bawumia and his team were intimidating party members who were not his supporters.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Nana Fianko, Sheila Bartels said the falsehood being peddled by Kennedy Agyapong is making the party unpopular.



She added that the party needs to be united for 2024 and does not need the energy the Assin Central MP is churning out.



“To think the untruth, the lies that he is putting out are killing us because the thing is, there are people that are always vulnerable and when they support you, they will always take whatever you say hook, line and sinker. You don’t go to platforms and say things that you know are untrue and then come back and apologise. When you do that, people who do not hear the apology will continue to see the party in a bad light,” Sheila Bartels added.